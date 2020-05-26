Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $4.89 Million Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $4,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

TYL opened at $360.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 87.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.90 and a 1 year high of $368.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.34.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The business had revenue of $276.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.94%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Benchmark upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.78.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.09, for a total value of $1,680,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,406.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.73, for a total value of $458,891.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,036.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,868 shares of company stock worth $19,006,674 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

