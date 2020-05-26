Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

WCN opened at $91.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Waste Connections Inc has a 1 year low of $70.87 and a 1 year high of $105.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.46.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

In related news, CEO Worthing Jackman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $1,660,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,447,430.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WCN shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.07.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

