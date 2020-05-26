Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Stock Position in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,067 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 13,337 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the 1st quarter valued at about $695,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 11,649 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 8,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Godaddy alerts:

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $75.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.20. Godaddy Inc has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $78.99.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.80 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Godaddy Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $206,045.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,510 shares in the company, valued at $7,777,389.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $1,162,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,376 shares in the company, valued at $13,591,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,691 shares of company stock worth $7,033,371 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. TheStreet cut shares of Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Godaddy from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Godaddy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Godaddy in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Godaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.