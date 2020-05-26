Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowers Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 10.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 39.4% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.47.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total value of $872,394.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,721.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

PH opened at $166.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $215.94.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

