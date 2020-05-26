Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Teradyne worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 233.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,126.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of TER stock opened at $62.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.39. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $704.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,877,765.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,759,910.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $1,577,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,431.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.73.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

