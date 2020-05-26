Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 1,200 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,190,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,430,000 after purchasing an additional 113,767 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,259,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,941,000 after purchasing an additional 151,030 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,562,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,180,000 after purchasing an additional 487,523 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,604,000 after purchasing an additional 67,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4,731.5% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,395,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $48,551.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,985,009. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 3,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $396,513.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,474 shares of company stock worth $31,648,198. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

TTWO stock opened at $140.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.44. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $149.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.71.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $729.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTWO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.46.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

