Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 18,000 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in UDR were worth $4,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $36.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $51.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.70.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.53). UDR had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $321.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 69.23%.

In related news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,819,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of UDR from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

