Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 2,100 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 33.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TIF opened at $125.07 on Tuesday. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.60 and a fifty-two week high of $134.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

TIF has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tiffany & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.76.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

