Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) Downgraded by Danske

Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) was downgraded by investment analysts at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on FLNG. BidaskClub lowered shares of Flex LNG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Flex LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

Flex LNG stock opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. Flex LNG has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $13.88. The stock has a market cap of $266.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.03.

Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.99 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flex LNG by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,624,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after buying an additional 960,769 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex LNG by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,979,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 143,647 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Flex LNG by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 808,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 417,723 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Flex LNG by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 695,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 117,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Flex LNG by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 272,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 30,934 shares during the period.

About Flex LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied natural gas worldwide. The company has a total fleet of four LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

