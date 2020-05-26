FLIP Price Tops $0.0076 on Major Exchanges (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 26th. One FLIP token can now be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, BitForex and HitBTC. During the last week, FLIP has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $424,473.72 and approximately $266.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FLIP alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.80 or 0.02059224 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00089174 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00183056 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00043064 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000164 BTC.

FLIP Token Profile

FLIP was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip.

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BitForex and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.