Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fluidigm’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.11). Fluidigm also reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fluidigm will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fluidigm.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a negative net margin of 48.20%. The business had revenue of $27.62 million for the quarter.

FLDM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fluidigm from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

In related news, Director Samuel D. Colella purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $27,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 151,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,571.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicolas Barthelemy purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fluidigm during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fluidigm by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,371,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after buying an additional 75,301 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Fluidigm by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 8,095 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Fluidigm by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 19,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Fluidigm during the 4th quarter worth $3,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLDM stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $4.89. 1,698,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,014. Fluidigm has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

