Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.44.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLR shares. UBS Group lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Get Fluor Co. (NEW) alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1,066.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLR stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,477,878. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $13.86. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $34.43.

About Fluor Co. (NEW)

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.