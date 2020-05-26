Fusion (FSN) Price Hits $0.43 on Major Exchanges

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 22.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. Fusion has a market cap of $19.06 million and approximately $30.12 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. One Fusion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00004801 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bibox, Cobinhood and Ethfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fusion alerts:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,918.78 or 1.00515393 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Fusion Token Profile

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 62,305,353 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,735,596 tokens. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org.

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Liquid, Cobinhood, Bibox and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.