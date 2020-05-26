GAMB (GMB) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $24,575.00

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 26th. One GAMB token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and CoinExchange. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $404,424.98 and $24,575.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GAMB has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GAMB alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00043728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $341.76 or 0.03871866 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00056102 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002301 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00031815 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011282 BTC.

About GAMB

GAMB is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GAMB

GAMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GAMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.