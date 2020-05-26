George Massaro Sells 941 Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Stock

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Director George Massaro sold 941 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.40, for a total value of $163,169.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,294.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.65 and its 200 day moving average is $147.78. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 1-year low of $95.58 and a 1-year high of $179.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $707.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.11 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $170.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 20.5% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 703,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,827,000 after purchasing an additional 119,919 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 2.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the first quarter worth about $8,052,000. Finally, Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the first quarter worth about $22,882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

