GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 24,898 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,775,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 24,898 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Kinder Morgan worth $24,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Shares of KMI traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.83. The stock had a trading volume of 314,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,895,861. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.36. The company has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.72 per share, with a total value of $6,216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 243,439,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,044,058,566.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $7,125,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,406,500 shares of company stock worth $24,957,775. 14.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.