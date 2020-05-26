GXChain Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. GXChain has a market cap of $31.27 million and approximately $15.32 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00005423 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000588 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000111 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000840 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.