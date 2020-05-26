Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,199 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 1.8% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 160,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,560,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 123,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 75.4% during the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays lowered Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.13.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.22. The company had a trading volume of 235,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,750,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.48. The company has a market capitalization of $107.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.16. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

