Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 38,239 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 38,239 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $2,581,611,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,039,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,201,888,000 after buying an additional 278,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,103,419 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,130,603,000 after buying an additional 72,529 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,969,925 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $992,175,000 after purchasing an additional 149,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $858,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Several analysts have commented on AXP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Express from $137.50 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

AXP stock traded up $5.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.81. 3,627,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,266,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.36. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.