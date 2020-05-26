Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 70.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 9,220 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in 3M by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $2,085,957.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,957,146. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $1,173,837.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMM traded up $5.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,049,970. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.72. The stock has a market cap of $86.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.84 and its 200-day moving average is $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

Several research firms have commented on MMM. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gordon Haskett cut 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.85.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.