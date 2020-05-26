Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,801 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,082,213,000 after buying an additional 1,632,045 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,026,230,000 after acquiring an additional 31,604,388 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,006,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822,230 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,221,494 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,016,868,000 after buying an additional 506,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,140,195,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.81.

Comcast stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,145,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,941,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $176.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.48. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.