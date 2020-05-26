Head to Head Survey: RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) & Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (NYSE:FRFHF)

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) and Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for RenaissanceRe and Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenaissanceRe 1 4 2 0 2.14 Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares 0 3 0 0 2.00

RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus price target of $186.43, suggesting a potential upside of 9.04%. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has a consensus price target of $581.67, suggesting a potential upside of 114.64%. Given Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares is more favorable than RenaissanceRe.

Dividends

RenaissanceRe pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares pays an annual dividend of $10.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. RenaissanceRe pays out 15.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RenaissanceRe has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares RenaissanceRe and Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenaissanceRe 9.16% 6.06% 1.21% Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares -0.13% -2.66% -0.61%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RenaissanceRe and Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenaissanceRe $4.20 billion 1.79 $748.80 million $9.13 18.73 Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares $21.53 billion 0.35 $2.00 billion N/A N/A

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has higher revenue and earnings than RenaissanceRe.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.4% of RenaissanceRe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of RenaissanceRe shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

RenaissanceRe has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RenaissanceRe beats Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S. multi-line reinsurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment writes various classes of products, such as directors and officers, medical malpractice, and professional indemnity; automobile and employer's liability, casualty clash, umbrella or excess casualty, workers' compensation, and general liability; financial and mortgage guaranty, political risk, surety, and trade credit; and accident and health, agriculture, aviation, cyber, energy, marine, satellite, and terrorism. The company distributes its products and services primarily through intermediaries. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts. In addition, it is involved in the provision of pet medical insurance and database services; retail of tableware and gifts, and home improvement goods, as well as sporting goods and sports apparel comprising golf equipment, consumables, and athletic apparel and accessories; investment of real estate; and provision of integrated travel and travel-related financial services. The company was formerly known as Markel Financial Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited in 1987. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.