HedgeTrade (HEDG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $295,844.00

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One HedgeTrade token can now be bought for about $2.16 or 0.00024349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger and Hotbit. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $622.68 million and approximately $295,844.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006345 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003686 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000460 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001698 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00043572 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,208,798 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

