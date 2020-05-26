HelloGold (HGT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.00

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 26th. One HelloGold token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Gatecoin, HitBTC and COSS. HelloGold has a market cap of $185,141.40 and approximately $4.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HelloGold has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.37 or 0.02048777 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00079566 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00182892 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00043240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000164 BTC.

HelloGold Token Profile

HelloGold was first traded on August 28th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here. HelloGold’s official website is www.hellogold.org.

HelloGold Token Trading

HelloGold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gatecoin and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HelloGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HelloGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

