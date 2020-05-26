Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.52% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HPE. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 4th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.84.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

HPE opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of -183.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.