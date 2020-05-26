HEX (HEX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.47 Million

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Over the last week, HEX has traded up 22.9% against the dollar. One HEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. HEX has a total market capitalization of $710.36 million and $4.47 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00058215 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00362787 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000951 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011306 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000545 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012453 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Switch (ESH) traded down 82.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001937 BTC.

HEX Token Profile

HEX is a token. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 162,411,530,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,214,724,646 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. HEX’s official website is hex.win.

Buying and Selling HEX

HEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

