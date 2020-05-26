HiCoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (XHI)

HiCoin (CURRENCY:XHI) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. During the last seven days, HiCoin has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HiCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX and YoBit. HiCoin has a total market capitalization of $391,172.39 and $2.00 worth of HiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000232 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000051 BTC.

HiCoin Coin Profile

XHI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2015. HiCoin’s total supply is 10,000,244,678 coins and its circulating supply is 4,434,602,828 coins. HiCoin’s official Twitter account is @xhicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HiCoin is xhicoin.com.

HiCoin Coin Trading

HiCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

