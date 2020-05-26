Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Stock Rating Lowered by Danske

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) was downgraded by Danske from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HMLP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

HMLP stock opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average is $12.48. Hoegh LNG Partners has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $18.56. The firm has a market cap of $338.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Hoegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 36.26% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $38.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.36 million. Research analysts predict that Hoegh LNG Partners will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMLP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 888,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,881,000 after purchasing an additional 131,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hoegh LNG Partners by 42.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 142,220 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners during the first quarter worth $1,309,000. Western Standard LLC raised its position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 139,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 71,283 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hoegh LNG Partners by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

