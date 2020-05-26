Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,883,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,820 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.2% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.18% of Home Depot worth $351,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,317 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Home Depot by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,525 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,924 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD stock traded up $3.02 on Tuesday, hitting $244.90. 2,411,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,777,337. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $248.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.03.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.