Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Buys 1,987 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,293 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 2.0% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.14. 12,113,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,707,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.87. The company has a market cap of $219.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.58.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

