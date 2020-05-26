Huobi Token Tops One Day Volume of $86.24 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 26th. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $853.52 million and $86.24 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi Token token can now be purchased for about $3.88 or 0.00043702 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi, DDEX and Bibox. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $341.72 or 0.03852936 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00055804 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00031810 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011318 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,206,912 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal.

Huobi Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, DDEX, Huobi, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

