Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Buy”

Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hurricane Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get Hurricane Energy alerts:

Shares of HRCXF opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29. Hurricane Energy has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.79.

Hurricane Energy Company Profile

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, to the west of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses are focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and acreage comprises Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, and Halifax.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Hurricane Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurricane Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.