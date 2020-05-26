Hush One Day Trading Volume Tops $15,747.00 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 26th. Hush has a total market capitalization of $630,457.61 and approximately $15,747.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0693 or 0.00000785 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hush has traded up 10.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00506657 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00098192 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00067450 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00001013 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 9,101,843 coins. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hush is myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars.

