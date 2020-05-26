Hydro Protocol (HOT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $36,855.00

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 26th. In the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $1.54 million and $36,855.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, DDEX, HADAX and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00043840 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $343.48 or 0.03872760 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00056168 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002276 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00031764 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011322 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

HOT is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com.

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bgogo, OKEx, DDEX, HADAX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

