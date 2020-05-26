HyperCash Price Hits $1.26 on Top Exchanges (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. HyperCash has a total market cap of $56.17 million and approximately $17.53 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for approximately $1.26 or 0.00014267 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, Bithumb, HitBTC and Bit-Z. In the last week, HyperCash has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.35 or 0.02055542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00182983 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 41.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00056051 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00043351 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,626,695 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial.

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, EXX, HitBTC, Bithumb, ZB.COM, Huobi, Allcoin, Cryptopia, Bit-Z, Binance, Coinnest, OKEx, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

