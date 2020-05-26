IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Trading Down 9.1% This Week

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 26th. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market capitalization of $686,427.78 and $2,925.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bittrex, Gate.io and Allbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00043692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.81 or 0.03863546 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00055669 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00031813 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011305 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Profile

IHT is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Trading

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OEX, DDEX, Upbit, Cashierest, Bittrex, HitBTC, Kucoin, Gate.io, CoinBene, Allbit, LBank and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

