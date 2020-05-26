Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.80) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Immunic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.86) and the highest is ($0.73). Immunic posted earnings of ($1.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Immunic will report full-year earnings of ($2.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.67). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.53) to ($3.01). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Immunic.

Get Immunic alerts:

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.17.

IMUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Immunic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.56.

NASDAQ:IMUX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,454. The company has a market capitalization of $129.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 3.05. Immunic has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Immunic stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) by 78.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.08% of Immunic worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immunic (IMUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.