Imperial Capital Trims Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Target Price to $30.00

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) had its target price dropped by analysts at Imperial Capital from $41.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Imperial Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Shotspotter from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Shotspotter in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Craig Hallum lowered Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital lowered Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

Shares of NASDAQ SSTI opened at $22.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.39, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.79. Shotspotter has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $48.27.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Shotspotter by 695.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shotspotter during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shotspotter during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Shotspotter by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Shotspotter during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shotspotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

