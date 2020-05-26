InflationCoin (IFLT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $29,766.47

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded up 25.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Over the last seven days, InflationCoin has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. InflationCoin has a total market capitalization of $29,766.47 and approximately $2.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InflationCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.78 or 0.00820441 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00031786 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00216311 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002960 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000860 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InflationCoin Coin Profile

InflationCoin (CRYPTO:IFLT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for InflationCoin is inflationcoin.org.

InflationCoin Coin Trading

InflationCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InflationCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InflationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

