Ink Protocol (XNK) Hits One Day Volume of $2,989.00

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $141,413.05 and $2,989.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, COSS and Bibox. During the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 71.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $181.81 or 0.02049951 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00079757 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00182928 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00043366 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol launched on November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 397,017,099 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound. The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com.

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, COSS, Bibox and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

