INMAX 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,286.00 (INX)

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. During the last seven days, INMAX has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One INMAX token can now be purchased for about $0.0331 or 0.00000375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange. INMAX has a market capitalization of $51,916.48 and $2,286.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get INMAX alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $181.35 or 0.02055542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00182983 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 41.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00056051 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00043351 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000164 BTC.

INMAX Token Profile

INMAX’s launch date was September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,568,188 tokens. INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex. The official website for INMAX is inmax.live. INMAX’s official message board is medium.com/@inmax_exchange.

INMAX Token Trading

INMAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INMAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INMAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INMAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.