Insider Selling: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Insider Sells 5,331 Shares of Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 5,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $543,762.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AKAM stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $100.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,889. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.50. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.19 and a 12-month high of $108.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $764.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lathrop Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at $2,021,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,097,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,152,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.65.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

