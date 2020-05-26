Insider Selling: Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) CFO Sells 1,752 Shares of Stock

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 1,752 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $135,622.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,170.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew M. Bilunas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Matthew M. Bilunas sold 11 shares of Best Buy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $737.88.

NYSE BBY traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,953,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,244. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $91.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,601,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,060,278,000 after acquiring an additional 783,926 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 3,234.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,132,941 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $362,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $230,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,966 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,899,726 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $222,287,000 after acquiring an additional 819,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,116 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $217,385,000 after acquiring an additional 105,152 shares during the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Morgan Stanley raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Nomura Securities raised their target price on Best Buy from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Nomura Instinet lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.52.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

