Insider Selling: Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Director Sells 538 Shares of Stock

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $52,993.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at $181,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ GH traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.91. 375,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,962. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -116.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.79. Guardant Health Inc has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $112.21.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 30.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GH shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GH. FMR LLC boosted its position in Guardant Health by 28.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after buying an additional 102,483 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Guardant Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Guardant Health by 13.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,074,000 after buying an additional 60,666 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

