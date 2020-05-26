Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells 416 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Amy E. Weaver sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.43, for a total value of $74,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,291,341.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.52. 8,351,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,019,845. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $159.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 882.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,762,334,000 after acquiring an additional 762,963 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,343,894,000 after acquiring an additional 113,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,091,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,737,125,000 after acquiring an additional 216,205 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,565,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,319 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,559,929,000 after acquiring an additional 278,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.69.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

