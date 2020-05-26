Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for American Public Education (APEI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for American Public Education (NASDAQ: APEI):

5/20/2020 – American Public Education was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/13/2020 – American Public Education had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $33.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – American Public Education was upgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2020 – American Public Education had its price target raised by analysts at Sidoti from $31.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – American Public Education was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/9/2020 – American Public Education was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/1/2020 – American Public Education was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI opened at $32.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average is $25.28. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $472.70 million, a PE ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). American Public Education had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $74.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.18 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 9.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

