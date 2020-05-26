iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Cpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $5.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $302.10. 407,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,919,335. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.60. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $340.63.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

