iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) is Pointe Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,540 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up 2.9% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of BATS EFAV traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.52. 467,074 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.94.

