Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Now Covered by Analysts at Johnson Rice

Stock analysts at Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

ITRI has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a report on Friday, May 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Itron from $88.50 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Itron from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.05. 199,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,486. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.08. Itron has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $88.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.78.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Itron had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $598.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Itron will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $113,818.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,800.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $31,565.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,688.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter worth $32,984,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Itron by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,832,000 after acquiring an additional 392,671 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter worth $30,716,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Itron by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,211,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $123,028,000 after acquiring an additional 274,466 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Itron by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,189,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,849,000 after acquiring an additional 215,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

