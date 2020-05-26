J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) was upgraded by Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $125.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $115.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.00% from the stock’s previous close.

JBHT has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.22.

JBHT stock opened at $113.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.77. J B Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $122.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David G. Mee sold 12,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $1,269,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,590 shares in the company, valued at $15,086,022. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 12,995 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth about $964,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth about $3,402,000. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

